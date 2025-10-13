How Pinterest SEO Works [Infographic]

Have you added Pinterest into your digital marketing mix?

It could be worth considering, the app now has over 578 million active users, who are primarily coming to the app with shopping intent. The platform has become a key connector for many prospective shoppers, and with its discovery tools always evolving, it’s getting increasingly good at highlighting the right products to each user each time they log in.

Which could present new opportunities.

So how do you build an effective Pin presence?

Well, first off, you should check out Pinterest’s recent series on how to set-up your Pinterest profile, and boost your promotion efforts.

And for Pin-specific notes, check out these pointers from the Giraffe Social Media team, which include key notes on how to maximize your Pins for discoverability and engagement.