Pinterest Shares Tips to Help Maximize Your Holiday Sales

Pinterest has shared some new tips for marketers looking to maximize their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, based on the latest usage stats and product engagement behaviors in the app.

And Pinterest’s tips are primarily based on changing the paradigm around sales events, and tapping into Pinterest-specific behaviors.

As per Pinterest:

“Our users aren't impulse buyers; they're planners, savers and decision-makers. Last year, 76% of our monthly audience shopped Black Friday or Cyber Monday - 30% more likely than non-users. Demand is already building. Prep now and you’ll meet buyers while competitors scramble.”

Pinterest’s top tips to help boost your Black Friday and Cyber Monday numbers this year are:

Optimize your product feed

Pinterest’s main point of note is that brands should review and update their product catalog, to ensure that it reflects their latest inventory.

By uploading your product catalog to Pinterest, that will ensure that the platform’s system is able to match more relevant products to each user as they search.

As per Pinterest:

“The richer the data, the easier it is for our system to serve the right product to the right person. When your feed includes comprehensive titles, accurate categories and lifestyle imagery, Pinterest can more accurately match your products to relevant shopper searches and interests.”

Pinterest says that brands should re-check their data sources ahead of the sales season, and ensure all the relevant details are listed, while also optimizing their visuals, and grouping relevant products together.

Make discounts impossible to miss

With shoppers seeking out discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s important to make yours stand out, and Pinterest says that brands can use its latest promotions format for this purpose.

Pinterest’s updated promotions display includes a corner badge on your Pin to highlight discounts.

And that’s proven effective:

“Promotions have been shown to improve CPA by 15% and boost conversion rates by 18% compared to identical ads without them. It's the difference between hoping shoppers notice your sale and making sure they do.”

Pinterest’s corner badges can display a percentage discount, free shipping, or gift with purchase, among various options.

Let automation do the heavy lifting

Finally, Pinterest says that its automated Performance+ campaign option will help to maximize your ad sales by evolving your campaign approach in line with demand, inventory, and trends.

“Black Friday demand moves fast. Last year, Pinterest checkouts jumped 60% week-over-week, while CPAs for catalog campaigns fell 7.5%. If traffic spikes like that again, real-time automation will capture its potential far better than manual bid tweaks.”

Performance+ will be able to adjust your ad campaigns accordingly, to ensure that you’re maximize your sales opportunities amid these shifts.

Some handy pointers, which could help you optimize your Pinterest marketing approach for the peak shopping season.

You can check out more tips at Pinterest’s holiday season hub.