Instagram Adds Custom Effects for New Year’s Celebrations

Instagram’s added some new effects options for New Year’s celebrations, and with New Year being traditionally IG’s biggest usage day of the year, you can bet that you’re going to see a lot of these in action over the next couple of weeks.

The first image above shows Instagram’s new glitter effect over stylized text font option, which has been specifically designed for your NYE updates. The design is intended to align with the celebratory mood, and will be specifically highlighted in your Stories font options.

Instagram’s also added limited edition effects and emojis linked to certain keywords in Notes and Story comments, which will change the background color and/or add special highlights.

These updates will give you more ways to make your New Year’s comments stand out, which could help to spark more discussion, and add some extra emphasis to your celebrations within the period.

In addition to these options, Instagram’s also added new effects to Edits, its standalone video editing app, including advanced object segmentation, which enables a range of new presentation options.

IG’s also added a limited edition “EOY” design for its “Add Yours” sticker effect.

Finally, Instagram’s also adding new AI Restyle presets, including a range of “festive, celebratory, and reflective Restyle presets for year-end highlights.”

So, there are a range of ways to ring in the new year on IG, and again, with so many people turning to Instagram to share their excitement for 2026, you’re no doubt going to see a lot of these in action before the year is out.

Time to get your New Year’s resolutions in order, and prepare for what’s next, and these effects will provide a fitting exclamation point to the tear that was in the app.