Meta Adds New Features to Edits, Including AI Segmentation of Objects

Published Dec. 17, 2025
Meta’s standalone video editing app “Edits” is getting a range of new features for its final update of 2025, including AI-powered effects that can be applied to specific people or objects in a clip, the ability to add public Reels into your projects, updated title options, storyboards, and more.

The big addition is new AI video effects, powered by Meta’s “Segment Anything” (SAM) model. SAM enables advanced separation of objects within a video clip, and now, Edits users will be able to apply this to items within any video frame.

Edits SAM effect

As you can see in these examples, with this, you’ll now be able to apply effects, like blur, highlight or sparkle, to specific items within a video frame. And one for marketers, you’ll also be able to add tags to items in a video, which will move with the item as it’s on-screen.

It adds a whole new dimension to video creation, with Meta’s advanced item separation providing more capacity to customize and create, without requiring specialized video editing knowledge.

As noted, you’ll also now be able to add publicly posted Reels into your Edits projects, good for reaction videos, remixes, etc. And you can map them out on Edits’ updated Storyboards functionality, providing more capacity to plan your creations.

Meta’s also added new title options, with additional presentation styles to help make your content standout, while it’s added 150 new sound effects, as well as some New Year’s style font options.

Edits NY update

It’s also got some new font style presets, and the ability to add different styles to specific words in captions.

Edits NY update

So, a heap of additional options to power your video creation efforts this holiday season, with Edits now offering many, many options to customize and refine your video clips.

And for now, the app is also still available for free. Meta has repeatedly warned that it may need to charge for access to at least some elements of Edits at some stage (presumably when it feels confident that Edits has surpassed ByteDance’s CapCut in usage), which could mean that Edits may well cost you to use next year.  

So it might be worth checking it out now, to get a better understanding of what’s on offer before that (potential) switch.

Latest in Content Marketing
