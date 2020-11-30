x
Instagram Adds 'Giving Tuesday' Features to Highlight How People Can Assist Nonprofits and SMBs

Nov. 30, 2020

Instagram's looking to highlight how people can provide assistance on Giving Tuesday with a new collaborative Story at the top of user feeds which will highlight publicly posted Story frames that include a dedicated donation sticker.

Instagram Giving Tuesday

As you can see in the first image above, until Tuesday, users will see a 'Giving Tuesday' story at the start of their Stories feed.

As explained by Instagram:

"We’re featuring a shared “Giving Tuesday” story at the front of your Stories bar, encouraging people to support small businesses directly on Instagram. Accounts you follow who use the “I Donated” or the “Donation” sticker will be added to the shared story for a limited time."

Instagram has used the shared Story approach for several major events, providing a means to help encourage community engagement and promote important causes. And with SMBs needing extra assistance as they work through the impacts of the pandemic, the support push this year takes on a different emphasis than usual.

In addition to this, Instagram says that it's also testing new ways for people to create and share fundraisers for nonprofits within their Feed, which parent company Facebook outlined last week.

Instagram donations

The feature is not available yet, but Instagram is looking to highlight it as part of the Giving Tuesday push.

Instagram's also looking to highlight creators who are helping to make a difference in their communities via its official accounts, while it's also sharing tips on how users can give back - "whether it’s through volunteering, making donations or simply making a kind gesture to someone in need".

As noted, the shared story will be available till the end of Giving Tuesday, and Instagram will be encouraging users to support SMBs where possible through its various ongoing initiatives.

