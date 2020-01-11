Instagram Adds New Boomerang Modes and Capability to Trim Boomerang Loops

Instagram has added some new options to its Boomerang camera mode for Stories, including 'SloMo', 'Echo' and 'Duo' variants.

???? SlowMo

???? Echo

????‍♀️ Duo



Boomerang has new creative twists that'll make you say yaaassssss. Try them all out today. pic.twitter.com/wp0A71RefL — Instagram (@instagram) January 10, 2020

The new options add more ways in which you can use the Boomerang mode to liven up your Instagram Stories. In addition to this, Instagram has also added capacity to 'trim and tweak' your Boomerang loop (visible in the second screenshot in the example above) in order to better control your final clip.

The new Boomerang modes and the trimming option were first spotted in testing by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong back in August and November respectively. Wong's initial discovery of the new Boomerang modes identified six specific options to choose from.

Only three of these appear to have made it through to launch, though the others could also be added at a later stage.

Boomerang has proven to be a particularly popular option for Stories creators, and with many people still struggling to come up with compelling video content for their Instagram Stories, it's an easy way to enhance your visual presentation, and make your Stories more interesting.

The new Boomerang modes are available in the latest version of the Instagram app.