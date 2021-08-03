Instagram Adds New Examples of Top Brand Creative to its Professional Dashboard Element

Instagram is looking to help brands improve their posting approach by highlighting top examples of both organic and promoted posts from other businesses in the app, which may help to spark creative thinking and consideration.

The new element has been added to Instagram's Professional Dashboard, which it launched back in January, and is accessible within the app to those who have Business and Creator accounts.

Now, when you tap through to the Professional Dashboard (at the top of your profile), you'll be able to find a new 'See How Other Businesses Connect with People' guide within the 'Stay Informed' section, which is in the lower part of the display.

Tap on that tile and you'll be able to access a range of examples of good brand posts and ads, as chosen by Instagram's creative team.

Once you tap into any example, you'll also be able to scroll down to see more, while Instagram has also included 'Create Post' and 'Create Ad' CTAs in between the displayed posts to streamline your own creation process.

It could be a good way to get more ideas for your own Instagram approach, with Instagram prompting marketers to:

"Take note of what makes this post stand out. What catches your eye? What makes you want to learn more? How does the post capture the business’ voice and vision? Think about how you can incorporate these aspects into your business’ content."

Direct, real examples generally make it easier to understand such concepts, and having access to a selection of posts hand-picked by Instagram could be a big help in deciding your own vision and approach.

Instagram says that the feature is part of its ongoing commitment to build a suite of solutions "to help businesses of all sizes unlock their potential". The Professional Dashboard overall includes account performance data and links to relevant resources to help grow your presence. All of these features have been available for some time, but the idea of the Dashboard is that it will make it easier to connect to relevant growth resources in one place, and it may be worth checking in regularly to see what Instagram's adding to help improve performance.

Instagram says that the new business examples are being rolled out to the Professional Dashboard from today.