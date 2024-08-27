Instagram Adds New Text and Sticker Options

Instagram’s adding some new creative options, including a range of new fonts for your Reels and Stories, stickers for photos, text animation, and more.

First off, IG has added several new text fonts that you can use in your posts.

As you can see, you now have more ways to enhance the feel of your Stories with fonts that better align with your message.

Instagram has also simplified the process of adding text to your posts, making it easier to access these new styles.

As per Instagram:

“Open the text tool and tap on the text button to see the new fonts. Once you've selected a font, you can animate your text or add an effect – easily mix and match to find a combination that breaks the mould and feels uniquely you.”

Text animation is another new feature, and in combination, these new additions will provide more ways to express yourself via your IG updates.

Users will now also be able to add stickers to photos and carousel posts, adding even more creative options.

So now you’ll be able to add text and sticker effects to single and multi-image posts, which will extend your canvas for creation in the app. Instagram also recently expanded carousel posts to 20 frames, providing even more capacity to build extensive collections.

The new updates are part of Instagram’s push to keep a hold on young audiences, and to provide more creative options, in line with broader usage trends. TikTok, for example, already enables users to post photos with stickers, and with it looking more and more like TikTok will be gone from the U.S. early next year, Instagram’s looking to create a more familiar space for cast-offs from the app.

That’s also why IG is looking to lean further into music features and trends, and these updates will provide even more creative tools and features to align with this potential shift.

Though at the same time, the fact that you haven’t been able to add stickers to still images and carousels till now also seems like an easy fix.