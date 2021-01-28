Instagram Launches New Professional Dashboard, Helping Creators Make a Living

Instagram is known as one of the best social media platforms for people to share their passions and to be discovered. For some, capturing visually-appealing content and building a social following is easy; for many others, this social media marketing doesn't come as naturally.

This is why Instagram has decided to launch its new Professional Dashboard as a support service for creators. With all the resources and tools that already exist on Instagram, the dashboard helps bring all that information together in a centralized "home" location.

"At Instagram, we’re committed to helping creators turn their passions into a living and supporting small businesses. As part of our ongoing effort to give creators and businesses the tools they need, we are announcing Professional Dashboard, a central destination to track performance, access and discover professional tools, and explore educational information curated by Instagram."

This is where anyone can go to discover tools and professional resources for tracking performance and growing your business. In other words, Instagram wants to help people "make their dreams come true."

The only requirement for accessing this dashboard is having an Instagram account. This will be a beneficial space for creatives and marketers alike.