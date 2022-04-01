 Skip to main content
Instagram Publishes New Guide for SMBs to Highlight Key Marketing Opportunities in the App

Published April 1, 2022
Instagram has published a new guide for small businesses, which provides an overview of some key Instagram marketing tips, as advised by business owners who’ve used the platform to drive success.

In partnership with Natália Camargo of eyewear brand Estilo 4 olho, Trinity Mouzon Wofford, the CEO of Brooklyn-based health and beauty brand Golde, and Mimi Striplin of jewelry, clothing and accessories brand The Tiny Tassel, Instagram has put together a simple overview of various functions and tips that you can use to boost your brand presence in the app.

The 8-page overview is split into three elements, with the first being ‘Drive Awareness and Build Community’, with five tips on the topic.

Instagram SMB guide

The next is ‘Get Your Next Customer’, outlining some basic notes on acquisition.

Instagram SMB guide

And the last section looks at ‘exciting customers and increasing sales’ through your IG presence.

Instagram SMB guide

It’s fairly basic, in all honestly, and most of the tips are focused on highlighting in-app functionalities that you may not be aware of. As such, it also feels a little self-promotional in nature – but then again, if you are looking for ways to boost your Instagram presence, and maximize your opportunities, it’s worth being aware of these functions and options either way, and in that sense, it is likely worth a look.

But as you can see in the screenshots above, it’s a lot of ‘use this cool functionality to boost your presence’. Which, again, is not bad, but it’s probably not as insightful, from a strategic perspective, as I would have hoped.

Still, it’s free, and maybe it does alert you to an option you’re not using which could be of value in your efforts.

You can download Instagram’s 8-page ‘Grow and Scale Your Small Business’ guide here.

