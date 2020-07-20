Instagram Shares Listing of Top Hashtags on Posts About Racial Injustice

As all social platforms work to develop more inclusive policies and approaches in light of the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter protests, Instagram has today released a new listing of the most commonly used hashtags on posts relating to racial injustice.
The listing provides an important reference point for people wanting to both engage with and monitor the ongoing discussion.
Among various measures, Instagram has been working to find ways to better promote racial diversity among creators, with its "#ShareBlackStories initiative.
View this post on Instagram
#ShareBlackStories. We hear you, we see you and we are with you. We stand against racism. We stand with our Black community — and all those working toward justice in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and far too many others whose names will not be forgotten. Time and time again, we have seen that the Instagram community has the power to bring about meaningful change. The more we #ShareBlackStories, the more we raise voices that make a lasting impact. To continue that impact, @facebook is pledging $10 million to efforts committed to ending racial injustice. #BlackLivesMatter. ❤️
Instagram has also been reviewing its policies, and meeting with leaders in the community to learn how it can better address inequality, in all its forms.
Part of that, of course, involves engaging its users with the discussion, and this listing will provide another way for people to take part in the broader movement, and help the platform improve its approach.