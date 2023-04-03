Instagram Tests New Process to Help Users Engage Over Interests In Common

Instagram’s experimenting with a new discovery element that would enable you to view a collaborative feed of content from accounts you and a friend follow in common, providing another way to enhance engagement.

As you can see in this screenshot, shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, the new ‘discover content together’ option would add a new feed of content that you’ve both interacted with, or from profiles that you both follow, which would then give you another way to connect over mutual interests.

It would essentially give you more guidance on the topics that you and your friend both like, which might spark new interactive opportunities, and reveal interests in common that you weren’t even aware of. You would then also be able to share future posts from those profiles and interests, which could generate even more engagement opportunities in the app.

Instagram’s been looking to find more ways to lean into DMs and private interactions, as a means to boost overall usage. With people sharing fewer updates to the main feed, Instagram’s now trying to establish a more unique value proposition over, say, TikTok, by highlighting how you can also interact with friends on IG better than you can in other apps.

It also added Collaborative Collections last week, which enables you to save posts to a private chat group, as well as messaging ‘Channels’ earlier in the month, a chat-based broadcast process, which provides another way to share in messages.

This new process would seemingly add another engagement element that aligns with evolving usage.

The potential brand use for this one seems limited, but maybe there could also be a way to showcase interests in common with followers, depending on how it functions.

No word from Instagram as to when or whether this will be live-tested at this stage.