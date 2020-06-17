Instagram Tests Shopping Tags in Post Captions

As Instagram looks to make eCommerce more of an emphasis, it's testing a range of new, in-stream shopping tools, including Shops and the expansion of shopping tags.

And among those tests, you may have noticed this on some accounts.

As pointed out by social media expert Matt Navarra (via Oriol Salvador), some Instagram profiles now have the ability to add product tags in their post captions, which, when tapped, take you through to a shoppable product page.

Instagram has been testing the option with a small group of accounts in the US that are currently able to use the Checkout function.

It's an interesting addition, providing another way to get Instagram users tapping through on your products. As noted, businesses can already use Shopping Tags, which appear in post images, but this would essentially enable users to double-down, giving you another clickable link in each post.

But it's not widely available yet. It may become more accessible once Instagram rolls out Shops, but right now, it's still fairly limited.

It's another consideration to keep in mind for Instagram, which will likely get more emphasis as more people get used to being able to buy products from their feeds.