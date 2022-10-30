Leveraging Psychology in Marketing: The 7 Principles of Persuasion to Use [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your online marketing strategy? Want to learn how to leverage basic psychology within your marketing campaigns?

Cloud IQ share their marketing psychology tips in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

Persuasion architecture

Emotion-driven behavior

Social proof

Scarcity and loss aversion

Reciprocity

Commitment and consistency

Anchoring

Check out the infographic for more.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.