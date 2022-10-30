 Skip to main content
Leveraging Psychology in Marketing: The 7 Principles of Persuasion to Use [Infographic]

Published Oct. 30, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your online marketing strategy? Want to learn how to leverage basic psychology within your marketing campaigns?

Cloud IQ share their marketing psychology tips in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • Persuasion architecture
  • Emotion-driven behavior
  • Social proof
  • Scarcity and loss aversion
  • Reciprocity
  • Commitment and consistency
  • Anchoring

Check out the infographic for more.

Psychology of Persuasion

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Latest in Content Marketing
