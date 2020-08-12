LinkedIn Adds New Alerts and Lead Management Options to Sales Navigator

LinkedIn has announced some new additions to its Sales Navigator platform, as it works to provide more solutions to help businesspeople increasingly working remote, and unable to hold regular face-to-face meetings with clients.

First off, LinkedIn's adding two new, machine learning-enabled alerts, which will help to keep salespeople aware of relevant activity around their business.

Buyer Interest Alerts - These alerts signal when employees or leadership at a saved account have engaged with your company's LinkedIn Page or company website. With Buyer Interest Alerts, you have buying intent insights that help you to decide when to engage, allowing you to provide a timelier and more customized buyer experience.

Relevancy for Alerts - Time is of the essence, and it is easy to feel overwhelmed with updates and alerts. Through predictive artificial intelligence, we are helping you surface the most important alerts so you don't overlook anything that may be important in building and maintaining the relationship with your buyer.

The new data-tracking tools will take into account a range of signals to determine relevant activity, then alert Sales Navigator users to those actions.

That, as LinkedIn notes, could help businesses pounce on potential opportunities at the right time, rather than seeing them go by. LinkedIn says that it's working on the back-end processes behind its alerts, and will refine and improve their relevance over time.

In addition to this, LinkedIn's also adding a new 'Outreach' listing in its Lead Lists, which will provide an overview of all of your LinkedIn activity with each contact, including InMail messages, connection requests, links shared and more.

That could be an easy way to get quick context about your past correspondence and interactions, which could help to personalize your outreach messaging.

LinkedIn's also improved its CRM integration for Sales Navigator, which will make it easier to merge your contacts into the tool.

Sales Navigator isn't for everyone, and it can be pricey for smaller businesses. But for those doing a lot of outreach work, on large accounts, the capacity to utilize LinkedIn's unmatched professional network can be a great benefit. These new additions will make the platform an even more functional offering for keeping in touch with prospects.

You can read more about the latest Sales Navigator updates here.