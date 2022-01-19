LinkedIn Adds New Courses on Building Your LinkedIn Presence, New Alert and Newsletter Tools for Company Pages

Looking to get more out of your LinkedIn marketing efforts in 2022?

You’re in luck – today, LinkedIn has added three new courses to its LinkedIn Marketing Labs education hub, covering key elements of building a LinkedIn presence and utilizing its various ad and promotion tools and resources.

LinkedIn first launched its Marketing Labs initiative in January last year, with five dedicated courses to help marketers get a better understanding of the various tools and options on offer for LinkedIn marketing.

Now LinkedIn has added three more courses to the broader Marketing Labs offering:

Building an Organic Presence with LinkedIn Pages (20 min): Create and maintain an active LinkedIn Page to develop your brand’s unique voice.

Building a Full-Funnel Content Marketing Strategy (30 min): Strike a balance of organic and paid content to guide your audience through the customer journey.

Creative Design for LinkedIn (10 min): Design visually compelling creative that attracts LinkedIn members to engage with your content.

Each course provides a thorough overview of each element, and additional context as to the various ways in which you can use LinkedIn’s tools.

The overviews and insights also include ‘Knowledge check-up’ tests, which comprise of a series of multiple choice answers based on the previous section.

At the end of each section you get a notification of your progress, along with pointers to the next course in your learning journey. And once you’ve completed all the elements of each pathway, you get a digital certificate to display on your profile, or download as a PDF.

The courses are run via SkillJar, but you can sign-in using your LinkedIn credentials. And they’re free, so it’s quick and easy to go through the course elements and both update your platform knowledge and access a means to showcase your expanded LinkedIn expertize.

If you’re looking to stay on top of your LinkedIn game, it’s worth running through the courses, because even if you do know a lot of the info presented, there are always a few notes and pointers that have changed over time, or that you weren’t aware of previously.

In addition to these new courses, LinkedIn has also flagged some coming updates for audio rooms and job postings, including a new test of Audio Events (with Video Events coming soon), new prompts to share updates with your network when you add a new position to your profile, and new alerts to increase awareness of new job postings from your connections to your network.

LinkedIn also says that Company Pages with over 500 Followers will soon be able to create newsletters, in order to keep their Page followers updated in the app.

These are all relatively small, but interesting additions, which could help to improve your engagement and performance in the app. And with the expansion of LinkedIn’s platform education tools, they could help you maximize your LinkedIn company status on the platform in 2022.