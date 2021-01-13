LinkedIn Launches 'LinkedIn Marketing Labs' to Provide Education on the Platform's Ad Tools

LinkedIn has launched a new education platform to help marketers learn more about effective use of LinkedIn ads, and the tactics that they can employ to generate better results.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"With LinkedIn Marketing Labs, you can access a host of curated courses to learn about how to best utilize the LinkedIn marketing tools available to reach and engage with professionals. If you want to learn more about strategies to drive business where business is done, LinkedIn Marketing Labs is the place for you."

The Marketing Labs website includes optional learning pathways, with links to relevant courses and guides to help you as required.

LinkedIn says that the courses are specially curated by in-house experts, who've studied LinkedIn advertising best practices across a variety of industries and customer bases.

The courses, which include text and video elements, range from beginner to intermediate, and cover all aspects of LinkedIn advertising, including:

Each course runs for around 45 minutes, so it'll take some time to go through them all, but each pathway is designed to leave you with a clear understanding of how LinkedIn's ad options work, and how you can use them to boost your marketing results.

There are some helpful notes here, and valuable pointers on the intricacies of LinkedIn's ad systems - and even if you're confident that you have a solid grasp of how it all works, there are always a few tips and tricks that will refine your understanding.

The new LinkedIn Marketing Labs platform is available now, and you can take any of the courses by signing in with your LinkedIn details.