LinkedIn Adds New Tools to 'Creator Mode', Including LinkedIn Live Access and Newsletters

LinkedIn’s beefing up its ‘Creator Mode’ features with the addition of LinkedIn Live access for those with Creator Mode turned on, as well as a new newsletter option for creators to help maintain connection with their audience.

First off, on LinkedIn Live – initially only available to Members and Pages with more than 150 followers and/or connections who met certain criteria, LinkedIn is now giving creators access to the option, providing another way to maximize audience engagement on the platform.

Those with Creator Mode turned on will now be able to broadcast to their followers in the app, and with LinkedIn users 20x more likely to share a video on the platform than any other type of post, and general engagement with live content on the rise, it could be a powerful way to maximize community engagement, and boost your presence in the app.

Indeed, LinkedIn says that Live videos see, on average, 7x more reactions and 24x more comments than native video produced by the same broadcasters in the app.

LinkedIn’s also giving Creator Mode users access to newsletters, which will also help you keep in touch with your audience.

“Whenever you publish a new article in your newsletter, your subscribers are automatically notified via push, in-app, and email notifications so they stay up to date with your latest content.”

That could be a good way to incentivize more creators to maintain a regular column on their chosen topics of interest, helping to boost their presence and thought leadership.

“To create a newsletter, click ‘Write an article’ at the top of the homepage. This takes you to the publishing tool. If you have access, you’ll see the ‘Create a newsletter’ option here. We’re currently not accepting one off requests for access to author newsletters.”

So the only way to access this option, which will alert users to your new posts in the app, is via Creator Mode, which is still in the process of being fully rolled out.

LinkedIn initially launched Creator Mode back in March with selected users, and it’s been expanding access ever since. Not all users can sign-up to the option as yet – you can find out if you have access via the creator mode edit hub (if you have access, you’ll see the ‘Creator tools’ section when you visit the edit hub).

Finally, LinkedIn’s also improving discovery for LinkedIn Creators:

“With creator mode on, you're eligible to be featured as a suggested creator to follow.”

That could help to improve your on-platform presence and following, with LinkedIn looking to highlight relevant creators, based on topics and activity, to interested users.

Like all social platforms, LinkedIn is looking to build more tools to highlight top creators, and make them more aligned to the app, in order to keep them posting more often - and subsequently keep their audiences coming back for their thoughts and insights.

LinkedIn has also launched a $25 million Creator Accelerator Program to further incentivize thought leaders to build their presence in the app, while its Creator Mode tools continue to evolve and provide more opportunity in this respect.

It may not be as cool and flashy as the other apps, but LinkedIn remains the leading platform for business connection, and for those looking to boost their industry profile, there may well be a lot of value in these new initiatives.