LinkedIn Chief Announces New Book on AI Job Search Impacts

LinkedIn is wholly dedicated to the concept of AI tools being the future of job discovery, which, it kind of has to be, considering that parent company Microsoft has invested billions into OpenAI, and is keen to squeeze as much value from that outlay as it can.

But LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky is taking his dedication to AI to the next level, by writing a new book that looks at how AI will change job search and career development, and how you can align with this shift.

Roslansky has teamed up with LinkedIn’s LinkedIn Chief Economic Opportunity Officer Aneesh Raman to produce a new, 288-page overview of how AI will open new doors for those seeking the next steps in their career, no matter what that career may be.

As per Roslansky:

“The future of work is not off on the horizon. It is here now, moving fast, shaped by the choices we make today. AI is already changing how we learn, how we create, and how we move forward. The real question is not what the technology can do. The real question is what we choose to do with it. Moments like this do not just test our skills. They reveal our character and our willingness to lead this moment.”

Roslansky says that the book aims to clear away the noise and help you see what’s changing and why.

“It gives you a practical way to take control of your own path. It helps you understand your strengths, build new capabilities, and make choices that open doors instead of close them. Because here is the truth. Technology can be remarkable. But it cannot dream. It cannot care. It cannot lead. Only people do that. When we stay curious, when we keep learning, when we move forward even in uncertain moments, we shape what becomes possible.”

I mean, that summary also sounds like it was written by AI, so if that’s the type of thing you’re after, I'm sure this new book will provide you with more of this type of generic sentiment.

Though it may also reveal more about how the latest AI tools can help to change your approach, and improve your professional standing, while also giving you more insight into how LinkedIn itself views the latest AI developments, and their potential impact on its business.

It could be an interesting read, though again, I would note that Microsoft has a vested interest in making AI the key focus, given that it’s now made AI features such a key focus of its product development.

Open to Work will be published on March 31st, and you can pre-order a copy here.