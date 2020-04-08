LinkedIn Events is Now Available to All Pages to Assist with Connectivity Amid the COVID-19 Lockdowns

With thousands of industry events being canceled amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, this could be helpful for those looking for another way to connect, and promote replacement meet-ups, live-streams or webinars to their brand followers.

LinkedIn has now made its new Events option available for all company pages as part of its efforts to assist brands dealing with the COVID-19 impacts.

Launched in October last year, LinkedIn Events was previously only available to selected company pages, but it recently announced that it would make it more broadly available sooner to help cater for the COVID-19 impacts. And now, you can access Events on any LinkedIn company page.

To create your own event, you can head to your company page admin tools on desktop.

You can also create an event from the main function menu in the mobile app.

Once you've created an event, both organizers and attendees can issue invites (if the event is public), helping to promote your meet-up. You'll also be able to engage with attendees in the Event feed.

I mean, those visuals did make me a little nervous, in terms of the people not respecting 2020 social distancing etiquette. But for online events, it could be a great way to generate extra promotion and engagement.

As noted, some businesses have has the option available for some time, but now, all companies can access the option, which could provide another consideration for connection amid the COVID-19 shifts.