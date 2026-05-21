LinkedIn expands ad performance verification

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LinkedIn wants to provide more assurance to ad partners via an expansion of its partnership with measurement provider DoubleVerify. As such, the platform will now offer post-bid measurement for LinkedIn Audience Network campaigns.

LinkedIn’s Audience Network enables advertisers to extend the reach of their ad campaigns beyond the app, via display on a selection of trusted third-party apps and sites.

LinkedIn already partners with DoubleVerify on pre-bid verification, which automatically filters out publisher traffic in line with industry brand safety standards before bids are placed.

And now, it will also offer assurance after the fact, providing more confidence in external ad placement.

As explained by DV: “Advertisers now can measure key media quality signals across LAN inventory, including invalid traffic (IVT), viewability, brand suitability and intended geography. These capabilities provide advertisers with independent, third-party visibility into how and where their ads are delivered across LinkedIn’s extended network of publishers.”

DV already offers various measurement options for LinkedIn campaigns, including media quality and brand safety. The expansion to another element of LinkedIn’s Audience Network will provide more assurance, via vetted, third-party analysis.

LinkedIn has been looking to offer expanded reach for advertisers through third-party placement and exposure options, via Audience Network and its CTV promotions. The platform recently announced that CTV advertisers will be able to purchase LinkedIn ads via Amazon’s direct service marketplace, providing another placement option.

Adding more assurance to its Audience Network promotions will give marketers more peace of mind in ensuring their promotions are being shown in brand-safe, responsive placements outside the app.