LinkedIn expands in-app mobile post boosting

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LinkedIn is steadily expanding the rollout of its quick promote Boost option to more users on mobile devices. The feature offers another way to extend the reach of posts and improve in-stream visibility using a simplified set-up process.

Last year, LinkedIn also expanded post boosting to content created by other users. Now, it’s rolling out mobile post boosting to more users, enabling wider audience reach directly from the app.

As shown in this example, posted by LinkedIn expert Nanna Dahl, post boosting on mobile provides a simple, step-by-step set-up to put paid spend behind an organic post.

In order to use the Boost option in the mobile app, users must have ad credits within their account, which can then be allocated to the promotion.

As explained by LinkedIn: “When you boost a post on mobile, you’ll set your audience, duration, and budget, then review your boost. Ad credits are purchased in the final step of checkout, right before you complete your order.”

The minimum budget for boosted posts is $10 per day, for at least 2 days, and ad credits purchased from one ad account cannot be used on another ad account, “but they can be used across multiple campaign groups.”

This could be a handy option for users looking to build their IG presence. So now, if an organic post is blowing up, or there’s a valuable brand mention in another user’s update, users can showcase this to more people on LinkedIn directly from the mobile UI.

It’s especially worth considering since LinkedIn is now up to 1.3 billion members, and driving significant conversation among B2B audiences. LinkedIn content is also seeing more presence in AI chatbot responses.

LinkedIn said that mobile boosting is currently in testing and is gradually being released.