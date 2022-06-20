LinkedIn Launches New Content Marketing Development Course

Looking to up your content skills for digital marketing?

This may help – LinkedIn has launched a new LinkedIn Marketing Labs certification course on “Content and Creative Design”, which is now available for free to all LinkedIn users.

As you can see here, the course is made up of three units, with a specific focus on LinkedIn’s tools, in order to help users learn more about content and marketing fundamentals, and develop their skills.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“This new certification is critical because it comes at a time when we see an industry-wide interest in the topic of content strategy and creative design. In fact, as HubSpot’s State of Marketing 2022 Report found, content is continuing its sharp rise in importance even compared to last year, with 66% of marketers expecting to allocate more of their budgets toward it in 2022 and 47% of B2B buyers viewing three to five pieces of content before engaging with a sales rep.”

Indeed, the capacity to write engaging, enticing content is key to maximizing your opportunities in digital marketing, and on LinkedIn specifically - and if you are looking for ways to boost your skills, it could be worth taking a look at this new LinkedIn course.

The full certification takes a couple of hours to complete, depending on your level of knowledge. And when you eventually do complete the full course and exam, you’ll get a digital certificate that you can add to your LinkedIn profile, or print out if you choose.

It’s obviously LinkedIn-centric, and it doesn’t cover every aspect of content planning and development. But it’s a solid overview of the key fundamentals, which could help you get your approach on the right track - especially if you’re just starting out and looking for some grounding.

And it’s free, so the price is right. If you have some time available, it may be worth a look.

LinkedIn’s Marketing Labs courses are available to all LinkedIn users, in five different languages: English, German, Spanish, French, and Portuguese. You can learn more about the courses here.