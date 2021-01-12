LinkedIn Launches New 'Jobs on the Rise' Report to Assist in Economic Recovery

While the full economic impacts of COVID-19 still unclear, and are likely to keep expanding for some time yet, the bottom line is that, right now, many, many people, in many regions across the world, are without jobs, and getting as many of them as possible back into work will be a key focus to help re-build societal structures in the wake of the pandemic

That will be a massive task, and while the gradual roll-out of vaccines will re-open a range of new opportunities, and spark new growth, it's also important that those looking for work have some guidance as to the key areas of demand, to help them refine their skillsets in-line with market need.

Which is where LinkedIn is looking to help. Using its unmatched database of professional insights, LinkedIn has this week announced that it's launching a new report to highlight emerging opportunities.

As per LinkedIn:

"To support those millions of job seekers, we’re changing LinkedIn’s Emerging Jobs Report - our annual report identifying trends over a period of five years - to focus on where the opportunity is right now. The new 'Jobs on the Rise' list features the 15 fastest-growing job trends from 2020 and the skills you need to land those jobs."

The new, interactive report includes a range of insights into the key roles in demand, including job titles, core skills, salary ranges, and more.

The listings also helpfully include insight into how many of the roles in each category can be conducted remotely, aligning with the rising WFH shift.

In addition to this, LinkedIn's also looking to provide relevant training opportunities to help people re-skill as required:

"Based on the millions of professionals who got hired last year, today we identified the top five hard and soft skill courses they watched before landing their new role, and made them all free."

LinkedIn has made a range of LinkedIn Learning courses available for free over the past year in response to the pandemic, and by further extending such access, it could help to make the platform a more critical provider of professional education and career development, aligning, again, with rising market need.

Looking at the latest list from a digital marketing perspective, it's good to note that 'digital marketing professionals', 'digital content creators', 'user experience professionals', 'data science specialists' and 'artificial intelligence practitioners' make the cut of in-demand roles.

Of course, this is based on LinkedIn data, so it makes sense that organizations in these areas would be more actively looking for employees on the platform, but it does show that your skills are in demand, and it's worth keeping up to date with the latest (by, say, reading Social Media Today) to stay on top of changes and shifts.

It's a good initiative, and another step in LinkedIn's broader effort to position itself as the key platform for professional and career development, using its massive database of professional insights to show the way forward on potential advancement and opportunity.

No platform has ever had more information on this front than LinkedIn, and it continues to develop new ways to use its data to help people find the best way forward - which, over the next 12 months, will be increasingly important.