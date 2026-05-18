LinkedIn adds AI-powered job outreach

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LinkedIn is rolling out yet another artificial intelligence-powered tool for HR pros, with recruiters now able to send AI-generated targeted outreach to the top candidates for a role, based on an automated assessment of the job’s requirements, and how each candidate matches those specifics.

With its new InMail with Hiring Pro offering, recruiters can use AI to vet and invite qualified candidates, with minimal manual input.

As explained by LinkedIn: “InMail with Hiring Pro is an AI‑powered outreach messaging feature, available exclusively for promoted jobs. It helps you invite qualified candidates to apply by generating a draft of a personalized InMail message based on the job you’re hiring for and the candidate’s profile.”

According to LinkedIn’s overview of the option, InMail with Hiring Pro is designed to keep candidate outreach aligned to candidates who have already been sourced, rather than searching for new candidates or bulk messaging.

“Each InMail draft is generated by Hiring Pro using job context and candidate signals,” LinkedIn said. “You stay in control by reviewing and editing the message before sending, so outreach still feels personal and relevant.”

The keyword here being “feels,” given that there’s actually minimal human, personal connection.

LinkedIn said that hiring managers will be able to send up to 5 InMails per job to sourced candidates.

Which sounds fairly detached, and adds another automation element to LinkedIn’s increasingly AI-powered recruitment process.

LinkedIn has already added conversational AI tools to help build job listings, and it also offers an AI Hiring Assistant bot, which enables HR managers to automatically generate a short list of LinkedIn users who seem like a good match for an advertised role. LinkedIn even offers AI automation within the interview process, via audio or video screening calls, using an AI interviewer as a first step within the interview process.

Essentially, LinkedIn’s AI tools, powered by its unmatched trove of professional insights, can now automate a significant portion of the recruitment process. The platform can even make a decision on the person who best fits a role, based on user profiles and answers provided within its automated assessment. So really, recruiters likely don’t have much of a role to play at all within the process, if they want to take LinkedIn’s AI assessments at their promise.

Which is a lot of trust to be putting into a machine, but maybe, for some roles at least, LinkedIn’s AI tools will be able to help identify the best candidates, which could improve overall team performance.

Certainly, LinkedIn has the data to power such a tool, though human assessment will still likely be required when assessing team fit.

Probably. Maybe, in reality, LinkedIn’s AI tools will end up providing better assessments than humans ever could.