x
site logo

LinkedIn Provides an Overview of Effective Ad Targeting [Infographic]

Published May 6, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

LinkedIn has shared a new overview of its various ad targeting options, along with some tips to help maximize your campaign performance, and reach the right consumers at just the right time via LinkedIn ads.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"Targeting is an essential element of any content marketing strategy – and the right approach to targeting has never felt more important than it does right now. Growth over the next year will depend on inspiring those ready to do business – and inspiring as many of them as possible."

With more businesses re-opening, and looking to return to growth in the wake of the pandemic, that could open up new opportunity, but in order to seize on such, you'll need to ensure the right people are aware of your products and services.

For the right offerings, LinkedIn could be a hugely valuable tool, and this overview could help provide a better understanding as to how you can use LinkedIn's ad platform to best effect.

And a key note: LinkedIn says that the ideal the audience size for your ad campaigns is between 60,000 and 400,000. 

More info in the infographic below. 

LinkedIn audience targeting infographic

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Press Releases

Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

Industry Dive’s press release service launches Visibility Reports
Press Release from
Industry Dive

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Post a Press Release

View all | Post a press release
© 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.