LinkedIn Provides an Overview of Effective Ad Targeting [Infographic]

LinkedIn has shared a new overview of its various ad targeting options, along with some tips to help maximize your campaign performance, and reach the right consumers at just the right time via LinkedIn ads.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"Targeting is an essential element of any content marketing strategy – and the right approach to targeting has never felt more important than it does right now. Growth over the next year will depend on inspiring those ready to do business – and inspiring as many of them as possible."

With more businesses re-opening, and looking to return to growth in the wake of the pandemic, that could open up new opportunity, but in order to seize on such, you'll need to ensure the right people are aware of your products and services.

For the right offerings, LinkedIn could be a hugely valuable tool, and this overview could help provide a better understanding as to how you can use LinkedIn's ad platform to best effect.

And a key note: LinkedIn says that the ideal the audience size for your ad campaigns is between 60,000 and 400,000.

More info in the infographic below.