LinkedIn Provides New Insights into Key Trends by Region [Infographic]

Published May 5, 2022
LinkedIn has launched a new resource to help marketers branch into international markets, providing a range of insights into key trends and shifts to be aware of as you assess your foreign opportunities.

As explained by LinkedIn:

As the world becomes smaller and business ambitions grow bigger, more marketers are being handed international marketing mandates. It’s one thing to develop effective marketing strategies in the comfort of your home markets, but quite another to lead the charge into unfamiliar territory.”

To help with this, LinkedIn’s new international marketing resource features a range of region-specific insights, with initial data overviews for the US, UK, Germany, South East Asia and Australia.

The insights include local audience reach on LinkedIn, fastest-growing verticals, best-performing ad formats, and more.

Take a look at the US market insights overview below, while LinkedIn also notes that more regions will be progressively added over time.

LinkedIn US market insights

