x
site logo

LinkedIn Provides Tips on How to Make Your Employer Brand Stand Out [Infographic]

Published Sept. 2, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing major disruption in many sectors, many workers have been forced to reassess their career options, and where they want to be placed moving forward.

In addition to this, the pandemic has also served as a reminder that life is short, and many people are now additionally re-considering their career moves with a view to changing their lifestyles in the wake of the crisis.

The combined factors have lead to what some have labeled ‘The Great Reshuffle’, or ‘The Great Resignation’, which will see a lot of people switching careers and seeking out alternative opportunities over the coming months and years. And within this, the businesses that are looking to attract and retain the best talent will also need to revise their employer branding approach.

Underlining this, LinkedIn has published a new collection of insights and tips as to how businesses can align with these trends, and how they can use LinkedIn, specifically, to maximize their employer branding.

There are some valuable notes here, powered by Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trend Index, while LinkedIn has also provided more tips and insights here.

Check out the infographic overview of some of the key points below.

LinkedIn employer branding trends

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • LinkedIn Provides Tips on How to Make Your Employer Brand Stand Out [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 02, 2021
  • Twitter Shares Insights into Rising Topic Trends Heading into Fall [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 02, 2021
  • Pro Tips: LinkedIn Outlines the Benefits of Sales Navigator, and How Salespeople Can Maximize Their Presence
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 02, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.