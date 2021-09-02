LinkedIn Provides Tips on How to Make Your Employer Brand Stand Out [Infographic]

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing major disruption in many sectors, many workers have been forced to reassess their career options, and where they want to be placed moving forward.

In addition to this, the pandemic has also served as a reminder that life is short, and many people are now additionally re-considering their career moves with a view to changing their lifestyles in the wake of the crisis.

The combined factors have lead to what some have labeled ‘The Great Reshuffle’, or ‘The Great Resignation’, which will see a lot of people switching careers and seeking out alternative opportunities over the coming months and years. And within this, the businesses that are looking to attract and retain the best talent will also need to revise their employer branding approach.

Underlining this, LinkedIn has published a new collection of insights and tips as to how businesses can align with these trends, and how they can use LinkedIn, specifically, to maximize their employer branding.

There are some valuable notes here, powered by Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trend Index, while LinkedIn has also provided more tips and insights here.

Check out the infographic overview of some of the key points below.