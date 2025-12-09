 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

LinkedIn Reaches 100 Million Verified Profiles

Published Dec. 9, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

LinkedIn has reached a new milestone with its user verification system, with over 100 million users now ID verified through LinkedIn’s free verification process.

Originally launched in 2023, LinkedIn’s free ID confirmation process uses third-party providers to confirm a user’s identity, which then enables those users to display a confirmation tick in the app.

LinkedIn verification

With this, all users are able to confirm that they are indeed who they say, as opposed to celebrity or paid verification checkmarks in other apps.

And that’s had an impact.

LinkedIn says that ID verified members see up to 60% more profile views, and get up to 50% more engagement on their posts.

“And for organizations, they boost engagement, with 10.9x more views and 7.7x more followers on verified Pages.

LinkedIn’s also been working to expand its ID markers to other platforms, with Zoom and Adobe now also incorporating LinkedIn’s ID signals, expanding human verification across more apps.

LinkedIn verified Zoom

LinkedIn’s also been expanding the option to more regions, in partnership with local ID verification providers.

And that’s clearly had an impact, with close to 10% of all LinkedIn members now confirming their ID.

Which is great for transparency, especially on a social network that’s designed to showcase professional presence.

But then again, I also feel like LinkedIn is negating that as well to some degree, by giving everyone ways to fake their professional knowledge and expertise by using AI to compose their updates.

LinkedIn has added AI to every element that it can, including post creation, job applications, etc. That means that the comments and updates that you’re reading in the app are not always indicative of a human’s original thoughts and ideas, and may well be AI-generated commentary, which bears no reflection of the creator’s own brain.

Which is deceptive, and on a platform where people are trying to showcase their competencies and concepts, it doesn’t seem to fit.

But I guess the counterargument is that they could just generate the same in other AI apps, then post them to LinkedIn either way. But I don’t know, I don’t think that LinkedIn, in particular, should be making it so easy to fake your way to a more grandiose presence in the app.

At the same time, LinkedIn’s verification system has been a great change, providing a simple, free way for people to confirm that they are a real person, helping to underline authenticity and trust.

Others, like Elon Musk, have argued that verification systems are too easy to game, and that the only way to avoid an onslaught of bot profiles is to force users to pay, in order to confirm that they are, in fact, real, actual people. But LinkedIn’s system shows that there are ways to provide human verification without monetary elements, which, at least based on my assessment of the process, look pretty difficult to game, and definitely difficult to manipulate at scale.

Which should mean fewer bots, and more trust in LinkedIn’s listings. And eventually, with so many users verifying their information, this will become the baseline expectation, prompting even more users to confirm their identity.

It’s a valuable initiative, though again, I am concerned that readily available AI tools may also dilute trust in the app, even with these ID verification options.

Filed Under: LinkedIn

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Willow becomes the first Social Media Management Solution to enable native LinkedIn person tag…
From Willow
December 01, 2025
Willow logo
Sociallyin Earns Top Rankings Across Influencer Marketing, Social Media, Video Production, and…
From Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency
December 04, 2025
Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in LinkedIn
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.