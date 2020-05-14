LinkedIn Rebrands Editorial Team to LinkedIn News as it Continues to Expand News Coverage and Content

LinkedIn has announced a re-brand of its editorial team, which has now grown to more than 75 individual staff, working across 15 regions.

As explained by LinkedIn News VP Daniel Roth:

"Editors play a central role in LinkedIn’s professional community, from original reporting to cultivating/curating conversations from members, Influencers and publishers. Our mission is to give professionals the news and views they need now to stay informed and to build their voices. To help members connect with this content, today we're launching a distinct editorial identity - LinkedIn News - that reinforces our work as a trusted professional news brand, while communicating the value we bring to you and the community."

Aside from posting relevant business updates as they happen, the LinkedIn News team will manage the platform's Trending News listings (which was rolled out to more users last year), LinkedIn Lists, the Daily Rundown compilations of key news stories, and more.

As per LinkedIn News:

"We cover every industry and business from health care and frontline workers to venture capital, financial services and tech to small business owners. Our global team of editors has previously worked at Forbes, Fortune, HBR, Nikkei, Bloomberg, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, Wired and more."

Indeed, LinkedIn has built an impressive editorial team, and given the platform's ongoing improvements in overall engagement, its investment in such expertise would appear to be paying off.

Other platforms have continued to utilize machine learning and algorithmic-based systems to uncover trending news and stories, with varying - and sometimes problematic - results.

More recently, Facebook has started on its next steps towards a more human-curated feed of news content, with its dedicated news tab, but on LinkedIn, where the active audience is looking to engage with business-relevant stories, that curation is even more important, and by providing specific editorial oversight and analysis, it's building another element to the platform, that expands beyond the basics of being the place to connect with other professionals and colleagues.

You can learn more about LinkedIn News here, or connect with the various local newsroom updates from this post.