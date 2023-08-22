LinkedIn Rolls Out Brand Partnership Tags

LinkedIn is rolling out its own version of brand partnership tags, with users now being prompted to add official partnership labels on posts that they’ve received compensation for.

As you can see in this example, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, users are now seeing a new Brand Partnership toggle in their post creation options, which, when activated, adds a “Brand Partnership” tag to the top of your update, below your username.

Which seems like odd placement. This format makes it look like “Brand Partnership” is the poster’s job title, as opposed to a tag for that specific post. Why LinkedIn hasn’t given it its own separate line seems strange, and potentially an oversight that will be corrected.

But conceptually, LinkedIn’s looking to move more into line with other platforms in facilitating transparency on paid partnerships, which given that it’s also working to help creators enhance their presence in the app makes a lot of sense.

LinkedIn’s been working to provide more creator tools, in order to help platform influencers build their audience and influence. The logical extension of that, then, will be that brands will also want to work with relevant industry influencers in the app, in order to secure endorsements and exposure to more targeted groups.

Indeed, earlier this year, we reported that LinkedIn’s also experimenting with a new shared analytics approach for posts, which would enable users of its Creator Mode option to share analytics data with businesses via collaborative campaigns.

The new Brand Partnership tags are another step along this line, which will eventually enable greater collaboration between brands and users in the app.

The update also likely relates to the coming EU Digital Services Act (DSA), which includes a range of provisions around transparency in advertising in social apps. LinkedIn also notes that, in accordance with the law, any posts labeled as brand partnerships will be publicly searchable by members and visitors. Searchability of ads is a key requirement of the new DSA regulations.

But the broader push seems to be aligned with helping creators to put more focus on LinkedIn, with new monetization pathways likely set to be the next element for the program.

So now, if you’ve been compensated by a third party for any post in the app, you’ll need to include the Brand Partnership tag.

LinkedIn is rolling out its new Brand Partnership tags to all users from this week.