LinkedIn Rolls Out New Updates for Sales Navigator, Including Detailed Link Tracking Insights

LinkedIn has added some new tools to its Sales Navigator platform to help marketers glean more insights into their on-platform efforts, and establish stronger connection with potentially interested users.

First off, LinkedIn's adding a new 'Smart Links' option, which will provide more insight into who's viewed your posted updates, for how long, and when.

As you can see here, Smart Links is similar to UTM tracking for URLs, but with LinkedIn links specifically. When you add a Smart Link to your LinkedIn update or InMail, you'll then be able to see who opened the link, how long they read it for, and which elements were of most interest to them.

Time spent with content looks to be a new focus for LinkedIn, with the platform also recently adding a new 'dwell time' metric into its feed algorithm. This addition is along similar lines, providing more insight into not only clicks, but also real engagement with your updates, which could provide various insights to help in your strategic planning.

LinkedIn's also consolidated its notes tools within Sales Navigator to make it easier to keep track of key information on contacts:

"We’ve consolidated Notes and Comments into Notes shared in Sales Navigator Lists, Lead Pages and Account Pages to help you find information across the Sales Navigator platform. In this new world of sales, collaboration is even more critical, and this new singular notes view allows you to decide whether you want to make your notes “private” or “public,” which allows your colleagues to see your notes on relevant Account and Leads."

That will help provide extra context on clients and potential leads.

LinkedIn's also added a new option to create contacts in Microsoft Dynamics 365 via Sales Navigator, as well as a new 'Alerts' panel that will enable Sales Navigator users to like, comment and share updates direct from the Sales Navigator homepage.

The updates are part of LinkedIn's regular, quarterly roll-outs for its various tools, and while there are no major new systematic announcements or changes, the various tools could have significant value - particularly the new Smart Links option.

You can read more about the latest Sales Navigator updates here, while you can learn more about Sales Navigator itself here.