LinkedIn Rolls Out Option to Reply To Specific DMs on Mobile

LinkedIn’s making it a little easier to interact via DMs on the platform, by adding a new option to reply to any specific message within a chat stream.

As you can see in this example, posted by social media expert Matt Navarra, LinkedIn is rolling out the capacity to reply to any specific message, by long pressing on the chosen comment and selecting Reply from your options.

As you can see, your response will then be displayed in-stream beneath the specific comment, making it easier for you to conduct longer chats and ensure that recipients understand what exactly you’re replying to with each reply.

The option has been available on desktop for some time (by hovering over a message), but now, there’s a way to do the same in the mobile app as well.

Which is not a massive change, but it’s a helpful one, which could make it easier to maintain direct connections in the app.

Like all social platforms, LinkedIn has been working to improve its DM offerings, in order to facilitate direct connection, in line with evolving digital connection trends.

Over time, fewer people are posting to their public feeds, and are instead choosing to engage in private, and LinkedIn’s added a range of new options to lean into this, including an AI assistant for InMails, AI-powered job application queries, company page DMs and more.

I mean, I don’t personally like the idea of AI assistants writing your InMails for you, and enabling you to give the perception that you can communicate better than you can, though there are also ways in which this can help to enhance your connective capacity in the app.

Being able to respond to specific messages is another refinement, which will help to improve your LinkedIn messaging experience.