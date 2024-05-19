 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

LinkedIn Rolls Out Option to Reply To Specific DMs on Mobile

Published May 19, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

LinkedIn’s making it a little easier to interact via DMs on the platform, by adding a new option to reply to any specific message within a chat stream.

LinkedIn reply to specific DM

As you can see in this example, posted by social media expert Matt Navarra, LinkedIn is rolling out the capacity to reply to any specific message, by long pressing on the chosen comment and selecting Reply from your options.

LinkedIn reply to specific DM

As you can see, your response will then be displayed in-stream beneath the specific comment, making it easier for you to conduct longer chats and ensure that recipients understand what exactly you’re replying to with each reply.

The option has been available on desktop for some time (by hovering over a message), but now, there’s a way to do the same in the mobile app as well.

Which is not a massive change, but it’s a helpful one, which could make it easier to maintain direct connections in the app.

Like all social platforms, LinkedIn has been working to improve its DM offerings, in order to facilitate direct connection, in line with evolving digital connection trends.

Over time, fewer people are posting to their public feeds, and are instead choosing to engage in private, and LinkedIn’s added a range of new options to lean into this, including an AI assistant for InMails,  AI-powered job application queries, company page DMs and more.

I mean, I don’t personally like the idea of AI assistants writing your InMails for you, and enabling you to give the perception that you can communicate better than you can, though there are also ways in which this can help to enhance your connective capacity in the app.

Being able to respond to specific messages is another refinement, which will help to improve your LinkedIn messaging experience.

Filed Under: LinkedIn

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Thunderclap.it Launches An Exclusive Mother's Day Sale With 35% OFF Sitewide
From ThunderClap.it
May 10, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in LinkedIn
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell