LinkedIn Shares Insight Into What Drives B2B Campaign Response

So what’s working in B2B ads, and what sparks decision markers to pay attention, and click through on B2B brand promotions?

B2B is a very different audience to regular consumer outreach, as you’re looking to connect with a more professionally-focused, and goal-oriented market. And as such, what drives the best response may be different, with certain formats likely to better communicate this than others.

In order to uncover more insight, LinkedIn recently partnered with Magna Media Trials to survey over 1,700 LinkedIn users on the key drivers of B2B ad performance, based on their experience. And the findings may help you create better ad campaigns, on LinkedIn and on other platforms, by honing in on the right elements.

You can download the full LinkedIn/Magna study here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at the key notes.

First off, in terms of ad formats, video ads on LinkedIn tend to drive more impact.

As you can see in this chart, video ads drive higher response in all measured elements, though LinkedIn’s display ads also generated good response.

Yet, at the same time, many B2B campaigns miss the mark when trying to go the humorous route.

Which either suggests that you should focus on a clear message and CTA, or that B2B marketers just aren’t very funny. Probably both.

Though the expanded insights here probably indicate the latter, as B2B consumers do respond better to more creative outreach.

In terms of what, specifically, brands should focus on, the research shows that message clarity is crucial, though again, as you can see in this listing, “creative” is still pretty high on the list.

So it’s not that B2B consumers don’t want more creative, humorous outreach, it’s just that they’re not seeing that in the current landscape.

Which means that investing in a creative, resonant message is the most effective approach, while also focusing on clarity. But most B2B campaigns are clearly failing in this regard, which could point to opportunity for your business.

If you can come up with creative, engaging outreach.

I guess, the main lesson to take from this is that investing in creative is probably important, because most B2B brands aren’t hitting the mark at present. That could help to guide your strategic thinking, though you should also probably not try to be funny if you haven’t screened your campaign with a wide audience first.

These are some interesting insights, which could assist in your planning.

You can download the full, 22-page LinkedIn/Magna study report here