LinkedIn Shares Insights Into the Use of AI in Marketing [Infographic]

AI is the tech trend of the moment, and there’s no denying that the latest wave of generative AI tools has the potential to change the way that many people work.

For marketers in particular, generative AI is already providing new opportunities in regards to creative generation, streamlined research, brainstorming, analytics, and more.

And while these tools are not necessarily a way to replace staff, as you still need skills and expertise to make the most of them, used well, there’s big potential to change how we work, and maximize our opportunities.

To provide some additional context around the AI shift in marketing, LinkedIn has put together the below infographic, based on data from its 2024 Global Marketing Jobs Outlook.

Some interesting notes, which could help you tap into the latest AI opportunities.