LinkedIn Shares New Insight into the Most In-Demand Marketing Roles and Skills [Infographic]

LinkedIn has shared some new insights into the evolving marketing employment landscape, and the key skills in demand among brands looking for new marketing and advertising staff.

And interestingly, LinkedIn's data shows that, despite the pandemic, marketing roles have been increasingly in-demand.

"On LinkedIn, we’ve seen a 63% increase in marketing jobs over the past six months. In total, more than 380,000 marketing job listings were posted over the past year."

Despite the varying challenges of the COVID experience, brands still need to maximize outreach and awareness, and there are significant opportunities for those in the sector, based on these stats.

In addition to this, LinkedIn also notes that:

Over the past six months, it's seen a 24.5% increase in internship roles, and a 15% increase in contractor roles for marketing

Over 17,000 remote marketing jobs have been posted over the last year

Among the top skills in demand for marketers are Instagram (+72% YoY), content marketing (+63%), creative problem solving (+45%) and brand awareness (+41%)

That last point will be of specific interest to digital marketers, as will the fact that one in every two of the top marketing jobs posted on LinkedIn related to the digital or media space.

As per The Drum:

"By volume of job postings on LinkedIn, the most desired marketing job is a digital marketing specialist. Among other highly in-demand roles are digital account executives, social media managers, digital marketing managers, copywriters and digital strategists."

Some positive news for the SMT audience, and we'll continue to work to keep you up to date on the latest trends to help maximize your opportunities for such.

Check out the infographic below for more insight.