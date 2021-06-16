LinkedIn Shares New Insights and Tips on Effective Branding Through Content [Infographic]

With the vaccine roll-out now well underway, many parts of the world are gradually entering a rebuilding phase, which will see increase economic growth and investment, and new opportunities for many brands to expand their operations in-step.

But in order to do that, you may need to freshen up your approach to appeal to the new market. Indeed, perceptions have been altered, impacted businesses will have less funding for investment, and the very means of communicating what you do may also need to change as a result of pandemic-inspired shifts.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"Even as business slowly returns to “normal,” the reality is that the landscape is anything but. Many companies are still in recovery mode, and customers are still feeling uncertain as well. This is no time for complacency or inaction. Future brand growth and success depend on cultivating the foundation of trust and credibility built over these trying months."

To help with this, LinkedIn has put together a new infographic, with a range of tips on how to evolve your digital marketing and outreach strategy, including notes on establishing a central content plan to help solidify your brand messaging.

There are some good pointers here - you can read LinkedIn's full summary here, or check out the infographic below.