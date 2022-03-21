LinkedIn Shares New Insights on Key Career Shifts Amid the Pandemic [Infographic]

The pandemic has sparked a range of significant shifts and changes in how we live, but maybe most notably, in the longer term, could be our approach to work, and what we look for in our professional career.

The immediate impact in this sense is obvious – the lockdowns forced many people to work from home, which opened our collective eyes to new opportunities in maintaining better work/life balance, reducing commute time, choosing where to live, etc.

But the longer term shifts could be even more significant. Job seeker expectations are changing, more people are re-assessing why they work, as well as how they do it, while youngsters considering their future careers will also be impacted by the COVID coverage.

And already, the changes are big – as LinkedIn explores in its new Great Reshuffle Report.

As per LinkedIn:

“Our most recent data showed a 54% increase in the number of global members who changed jobs year-over-year – talent is leaving at an unprecedented rate for greener pastures. Companies that don't prioritize their needs face being left behind.”

To provide more insight, LinkedIn is publishing a new series of research reports looking at the latest shifts. You can stay up with the full reports and insights here, while LinkedIn has also published this infographic overview of key job shifts.