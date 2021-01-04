LinkedIn Shares New Usage Insights for Your 2021 Planning [Infographic]

Will LinkedIn be a key platform of focus for your business in 2021?

Like all social platforms, LinkedIn saw increased usage in 2020, with video content, in particular, gaining momentum, and driving more conversations in the app. And while the focus of LinkedIn has long been B2B, it's also gaining ground in other areas, which could provide more opportunity for brand outreach and connection in the months ahead.

As you map out your 2021 approach, LinkedIn has this week provided some new usage stats, in order to state its case for increased focus and investment.

Among the key points of note:

Professionals are signing up to join LinkedIn at a rate of nearly 3 new members per second.

There are 2.9 million groups on LinkedIn, which include industry and interest communities, company and university alumni groups, and professional associations.

LinkedIn Live streams have increased 89% since March.

​There are a heap more data points and notes in the below infographic, which could provide more context as to the potential of LinkedIn in your 2021 strategy.