Messenger Rooms is Now Available via WhatsApp on Desktop

After announcing at launch that its Messenger Rooms multi-participant video call option would be available to users in other Facebook apps as well, this week, the option has now become available on the desktop version of WhatsApp.

Facebook has been working on the WhatsApp integration for Rooms since the function's April launch, with WABetaInfo sharing these images from the mobile app.

At present, Messenger Rooms is still not available within the app, but according to a new report from Indian Express, it is now possible to start or join a Messenger Room from the desktop version of the app.

As per Indian Express, users can now create a Messenger Room on WhatsApp for web by:

Clicking on the three dots at the top left corner of the screen, then selecting 'Create a Room'.

You'll then need to click on the “Continue with Messenger” option - Facebook has said that even non-Facebook or Messenger users will be able to Messenger Rooms, but that doesn't appear to be an option at this stage.

You can also start a Messenger Room from a WhatsApp chat by clicking on the attachment option and selecting the 'Room' video camera icon

​In some ways, the cross-functionality of Messenger Rooms is an early test case for Facebook's planned, full integration of its messaging apps, providing an easy way for people on Instagram, WhatsApp and/or Facebook to connect. But it seems there are still some back-end complications for Facebook to work through, with full cross-linking still not available in all respects.

But you can now connect with more people via Messenger Rooms, providing another way to facilitate video chat.

And with the COVID-19 lockdowns ongoing, and even returning again in some regions, there's no better time for Facebook to be facilitating more connection in this respect.