Meta Shares New Overview of What You Can Do in Meta Business Suite [Infographic]

Published Aug. 8, 2023
Are you aware of all the things that you can do in Meta Business Suite?

The platform management tool now enables you to post across Facebook and Instagram, including Stories and Reels, while you can also manage business messages, create ads, and more, all within a single platform.

And while Meta is notorious for launching and retiring its management apps every few years, the latest version incorporates pretty much all the functionalities of its other apps, which makes it a handy tool for social media managers looking to maximize their process.

The below infographic provides an overview of what you can get done in the app. You can learn more about Meta Business Suite here.

Meta Business Suite infographic

Latest in Content Marketing
