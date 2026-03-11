Meta adds new tools including freeze frame to Edits

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Meta added new features to its Edits video editing app, including freeze frame, personalized sound effects and a new voiceover teleprompter designed to help creators narrate their clips.

Freeze frame will enable creators to pause playback on a specific frame, so they can enhance the focus on that element. That will present new creative opportunities and make it easier to improve Reels with Edits effects.

Personalized sound effects, meanwhile, are curated effects based on the content of user videos. Now, if Edits detects that the uploaded video features a person running, for example, it will be able to present related audio clips that may suit the video, making it easier to find the right sounds to accompany clips.

Finally, teleprompter for voiceovers adds the video script on-screen during the playback within the Edits app, which will make it easier for creators to narrate their clips.

These are relatively simple, but interesting additions that will facilitate new types of creative expression in the app. And with Meta continuing to add more and more features to Edits, there are now a broad range of options available to customize and create.

Indeed, since launching Edits in April last year, Meta has added a heap of additional editing tools and options, with new tools added every other week.

Within Edits, creators can now use beat markers for audio timing, implement variable volume settings for different scenes, use AI restyling tools, text effects, implement precision editing and more.

These additions have made Edits a valuable tool for creators and an important consideration for social media marketers looking to create more engaging, enticing video clips.

For those who haven’t tried out Edits yet, it’s worth a look. The app’s formatting is designed to be simple, and even with so many creative options, it’s fairly easy to get the hang of.

These latest updates add more to the app and could facilitate improved video creation.