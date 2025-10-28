More Ad Variations Come to Threads via Updated Marketing API

Get ready for new ad types on Threads, with Meta updating its Marketing API to prepare for new Threads ad formats, which could be another consideration for your holiday push.

As explained by Meta:

“As part of ongoing efforts to improve the Threads ad experience and ad performance, we’re expanding ad formats and creative enhancements on Threads. When new media setups and ad formats become compatible with Threads, both existing and newly created campaigns using them will automatically leverage your Threads profile or Instagram account to deliver to Threads feed if that placement is included. You can review and update your ad placements at any time.”

So right now, Meta is updating the Marketing API to enable expansions of your Facebook and Instagram campaigns to Threads, in various formats, which will then enable the system to expand your Threads placements as these new formats become available.

So what are the coming Threads ad types?

4:5 ad rendering for image and video: We’ve increased the maximum height of single image and video ads on Threads feed from maximum 1:1 to 4:5. Tall assets (=>4:5) will be cropped and vertically centered to 4:5.

Video ad format: MAPI now supports video ad format for Threads feed. All aspect ratios (1.91:1 to 9:16) are supported. All previous and new campaigns opted into Threads feed using video ads will now deliver to Threads. Videos with a taller ratio than 4:5 will be cropped and centered to 4:5. Videos with a ratio of 1.91:1 to 4:5 will not be cropped or altered.

Static Carousel ad format: We’ve launched static 1:1 image carousel ads support on Threads feed. All previous and new campaigns opted into Threads feed using image carousel ads will now deliver to Threads.

Placement Asset Customization (PAC): MAPI now supports the Placement Asset Customization (PAC) tool, allowing advertisers to customize creative image and/or video assets displayed on Threads. Carousel ad format is not yet supported.

So more ways to maximize interest within the Threads feed, and reach the platform’s 400 million monthly active users.

After originally suggesting that Threads wouldn’t get ads till it reached a billion users, Meta introduced ads on Threads earlier this year, providing another option for advertisers to expand their Meta campaigns.

And now, you have even more display considerations, which could be a valuable consideration heading into the holiday season.

The latest API updates will ensure that third-party ad providers can also provide Threads placements, which will see more campaigns extended to Threads.

Will that ruin the user experience?

I suspect, for the most part, that we’re all so used to in-stream promotions these days that it won’t have a big impact either way, and as Threads continues to grow, it was inevitable that more ads would be coming.

Another option to consider for your holiday promotions.