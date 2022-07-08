New Overview Looks at How Mobile Gaming Brands Can Utilize TikTok for Marketing [Infographic]

TikTok has had a transformative impact on social media, with many of the app’s key features becoming so popular that they’ve forced every other app to add similar options, in order to keep up with evolving consumer trends.

That’s also had an impact on advertising, and brand approaches to marketing, in all apps. Because as more people spend more time on TikTok, and engaging with its short form video clips, their expectations are changing, making them less receptive to traditional ad approaches.

That also applies to gaming, and advertising for mobile game marketers, which is the focus of this new data overview from the team at Customer Acquisition. Here. The CA team has outlined some key TikTok usage stats, and notes for mobile game marketers looking to use TikTok to promote their products.

And while the focus is on mobile games specifically, there are some valuable notes here on overall TikTok usage trends – check out the full infographic below.