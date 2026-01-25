 Skip to main content
Pinterest Adds Media Planner to Help You Manage Your Ad Campaigns

Published Jan. 25, 2026
Content and Social Media Manager

Pinterest has added a new “Media Planner” element to its advertising tools, which will provide another way to maintain oversight and control of your Pin campaigns and promotions.

Pinterest Media Planner

As you can see in this example, Pinterest’s Media Planner will give you broader oversight of your Pin campaigns, including notes on targeting and performance estimates, making it easier to stay across all of your variables.

You’ll be able to track each ad set within each campaign, so it’s kind of like Meta’s Ad Manager platform, making it easier to manage your process.

As explained by Pinterest:

The Pinterest Media Planner is built directly into the Ads Manager, giving you a single place to plan upper-funnel campaigns without needing any additional tools or manual modeling on spreadsheets.”

Pinterest says that its Media Planner offers three key elements:

  • Explore audiences: Discover and size high-value audience segments for your campaign goals. Get Pinterest insights and analyze audiences based on different demographics, interests and keyword affinities.
  • Estimate opportunities: Use Media Planner to explore your budget options and see estimates for key awareness campaign metrics, such as impressions, reach, frequency and CPM, as well as consideration campaign estimates for clicks and CPC. You can even get estimates for specific countries.
  • Model scenarios: Review different projections to determine the right budget and media needed to accomplish your goals. Compare scenarios across everything from budgets and flight dates to audience and format. 

So, essentially, a more comprehensive planning tool, that will make it easier to stay across your various opportunities with each campaign, and track relevant data within a central source.

And with more and more people turning to Pinterest for shopping, it could be worth considering.

Pinterest reached a new record high of 600 million monthly active users in Q3 last year, with its evolving product discovery tools, now including AI matching, making it easier for people to discover relevant product options, across a range of categories.

That’s a lot of people coming to the platform with shopping intent, which could make it a valuable consideration for your brand.

Worth checking out Pinterest Trends to see how people are engaging in your niche in the app.

You can access the new Media Planner via the top left menu in Pinterest Ads Manager, under “Manage Campaigns.”

Latest in Pinterest
