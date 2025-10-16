Pinterest Adds More Elements to its Pinterest Academy Education Platform

Looking to learn more about Pinterest, and how you can maximize your Pin listings?

This could help. This week, Pinterest has added a range of new content to its Pinterest Academy education resources, including video from its recent “Pinterest Presents” event, covering all of the latest announcements and updates.

Pinterest Academy offers a range of courses designed to help you make the most of Pinterest for your marketing efforts, while also demonstrating your knowledge, via approved certifications that you can add to your website.

And now, you can also choose from three new courses:

Driving Performance on Pinterest - This new course shares essential tools for performance marketing on Pinterest. Jumpstart success with best practices and measurement strategies.

Building Effective Creative on Pinterest - Learn about the ‘four Cs’ creative framework: context, content, craft and color. This framework will help you to dream up new creative strategies and drive stronger performance.

Measurement System of Truth - Get tips to navigate measurement within the current privacy landscape. We’ll show how to measure incrementality from Pinterest campaigns as part of your overall measurement strategy.

These additional training options could help you boost your Pin performance, through enhanced education based on the latest best practices and updates.

In addition to this, Pinterest has also added some more video content, including, as noted, its “Pinterest Presents” presentations, as well as guidance on valuable marketing moments, and festive season tips.

You can sign up for Pinterest Academy for free, and undertake these courses whenever you like, while the video sessions live on YouTube, and can also be viewed on demand.

It could be a good way to learn more about Pinterest strategy, and how you can reach your target audience in the app.

And with over 578 million shopping-focused users coming to the platform each month, it could be worth educating yourself on the best ways to get your products in front of this audience.