Pinterest Announces New CTV Show

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Pinterest is launching a new TV-like series on Roku TV, which will feature a range of well-known creators partnering with Pinners to help bring their Pinterest boards to life.

As you can see in the preview, the new “Bring My Pinterest to Life” series will look to turn people’s Pin ideas into real-life experiences and items, which they can then incorporate into their life.

As per Pinterest:

“Across six episodes, Creators, Drew Michael Scott, Caroline Vazzana, and Tay BeepBoop Nakamoto will work with real people to turn their Pinterest boards into real spaces and transformations. Each episode follows a deeply personal ‘inspiration to realization’ journey, led by creator hosts who bring the ideas, products, and brands to life in an emotionally resonant, shoppable format.”

So, apart from being a showcase of how you can translate your Pinterest concepts into reality, there’ll also be a shopping element, which will enable viewers to purchase the displayed items and ideas.

It’s the latest in Pinterest’s expanding push into infotainment, as a broader showcase of its value as a planning and inspiration platform.

While it will also provide the platform with a range of new ad and partnership opportunities.

“The series features integrated brand partners including Wayfair, eos, and Michaels, which are woven into the storytelling rather than traditional ad breaks. Viewers can discover products in context, save ideas to Pinterest, and shop through partner experiences, creating a full-funnel path from inspiration to action and purchase.”

Pinterest has been working to align with the broader video trend, by incorporating more video into the app, while it also acquired CTV advertising platform tvScientific last month.

The connection between entertainment and inspiration makes a lot of sense for the app, and you can see how this may be the first of many lifestyle-like shows that links into Pinterest usage.

Either way, it’s another opportunity for Pinterest to showcase its value as a discovery platform, and connect users with valuable ideas that they can apply in their daily life.

Bring My Pinterest to Life will debut in March on Roku.