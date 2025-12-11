Pinterest Acquires CTV Ad Platform tvScientific

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Pinterest has announced that it’s moving to acquire connected TV advertising platform tvScientific, which will expand Pinterest’s promotional capacity to a broader range of surfaces and formats.

The acquisition, which is currently pending approval, will enable Pinterest to combine its audience insights and consumer data signals with tvScientific’s CTV engine, which will provide opportunity to reach customers on their home TV sets, and measure ad results.

As per Pinterest:

“With this acquisition, Pinterest will bring high-intent audiences to CTV. tvScientific’s outcome-based CTV platform will be integrated directly into Pinterest’s performance products, including its automation and AI-powered advertising suite, Pinterest Performance+.”

tvScientific was founded by a group of ad industry veterans, and enables advertisers of any size manage their CTV campaigns across various opportunities, in which they can also pay by outcome, and utilize advanced response data to validate TV’s impact.

“tvScientific’s platform includes automated media buying, AI-powered optimization models, and deterministic attribution, enabling advertisers to run coordinated campaigns and measure outcomes across screens.”

tvScientific’s system currently incorporates 15,000+ unique segments for more effective audience targeting and outreach, helping to home in your ad campaigns to the exact right audience, at the exact right time.

The combination of tvScientific’s models with Pinterest’s shopping data, based on engagement and behavioral patterns from 600 million active users, will empower better ad outcomes, and optimal placement across more placements.

It could be a significant boost for Pinterest’s ad tools, providing expanded placement options to boost your campaigns.

And with connected TV viewing on the rise, and with so many people now relying on the platform to find relevant products, the capacity to showcase your offerings in more ways will improve your results.

As noted, Pinterest’s acquisition is currently under regulatory review, and is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Pinterest also notes that tvScientific will continue to operate under its own name once the deal is approved.