Pinterest Gets the Jump on Back-To-School Campaigns

Pinterest has shared some new tips for marketers looking to tap into the 2026 Back-to-School period, in order to ensure that you have your plans in place ahead of the shopping season.

Yes, we’re talking post-holidays, Back-to-School, which still feels like a long way off. But as Pinterest notes:

“On Pinterest, back-to-school planning starts as early as October. Here, people build lists, save inspiration and make shoppable plans. In fact, outbound clicks grew 17% during last year’s back-to-school season - a sure sign Pinners take action when inspired.”

So you should be putting your plans in place now, in order to maximize your opportunities with these shoppers.

In terms of key trends of note, Pinterest has shared some pointers on what’s gaining traction in this category right now:

Some handy notes, which could also relate to your holiday promotions, in meeting demand.

In order to put your best foot forward, Pinterest advises that brands should:

Make it real - Let your brand show up in genuine school moments, like lunch packing, study sessions and first-day ‘fits.

Get specific and seasonal - Highlight what matters now: backpack essentials, quick breakfasts or cozy study setups. Be in sync with what families are searching for.

Start early, stay visible, trust in the long game - Retail advertisers who run full-funnel back-to-school campaigns on Pinterest have seen higher year-on-year growth in ROAS compared to advertisers who do not.

Lean into what's trending - Let top searches and emerging ideas shape your creative - your Pins could end up on the wishlists and vision boards your shoppers are making now (note: check out Pinterest Trends for this).

Optimize for action - Make it easy to shop straight from Pinterest: product tags, CTAs and helpful info help drive results all the way to checkout.

Pinterest also advises marketers to keep testing and measuring their results, so by the time shoppers are really moving to take action, your campaigns will be fully tuned up and ready to go.

And with 578 million monthly actives, who come to the platform with high shopping intent, it could end up being your secret weapon this season.

You can check out Pinterest’s full list of Back-to-School tips here.