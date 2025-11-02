 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Pinterest Gets the Jump on Back-To-School Campaigns

Published Nov. 2, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Pinterest has shared some new tips for marketers looking to tap into the 2026 Back-to-School period, in order to ensure that you have your plans in place ahead of the shopping season.

Yes, we’re talking post-holidays, Back-to-School, which still feels like a long way off. But as Pinterest notes:

On Pinterest, back-to-school planning starts as early as October. Here, people build lists, save inspiration and make shoppable plans. In fact, outbound clicks grew 17% during last year’s back-to-school season - a sure sign Pinners take action when inspired.”

So you should be putting your plans in place now, in order to maximize your opportunities with these shoppers.

In terms of key trends of note, Pinterest has shared some pointers on what’s gaining traction in this category right now:

Pinterest back to school

Some handy notes, which could also relate to your holiday promotions, in meeting demand.

In order to put your best foot forward, Pinterest advises that brands should:

  • Make it real - Let your brand show up in genuine school moments, like lunch packing, study sessions and first-day ‘fits.
  • Get specific and seasonal - Highlight what matters now: backpack essentials, quick breakfasts or cozy study setups. Be in sync with what families are searching for.
  • Start early, stay visible, trust in the long game - Retail advertisers who run full-funnel back-to-school campaigns on Pinterest have seen higher year-on-year growth in ROAS compared to advertisers who do not.
  • Lean into what's trending - Let top searches and emerging ideas shape your creative - your Pins could end up on the wishlists and vision boards your shoppers are making now (note: check out Pinterest Trends for this).
  • Optimize for action - Make it easy to shop straight from Pinterest: product tags, CTAs and helpful info help drive results all the way to checkout.

Pinterest also advises marketers to keep testing and measuring their results, so by the time shoppers are really moving to take action, your campaigns will be fully tuned up and ready to go.

And with 578 million monthly actives, who come to the platform with high shopping intent, it could end up being your secret weapon this season.

You can check out Pinterest’s full list of Back-to-School tips here.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Metricool and HypeAuditor Unveil 2025 Instagram Content Playbook: Global Benchmarks for Reach,…
From Metricool
October 14, 2025
Metricool logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Marketing
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.