Pinterest Expands Creator Fund as Part of Broader Celebration of Pride Month

Pinterest has announced that creators in the UK and Brazil will now be eligible to apply for its Creator Fund, while it will also put more focus on rising LGBTQIA+ creators, as part of the broader celebration of Pride Month within the app.

As explained by Pinterest:

“To ensure the creativity that comes from LGBTQIA+ creators is not overlooked, the Creator Fund will reduce barriers of entry for them to reach new audiences on Pinterest and give them resources to bring even more creativity to the platform. For this first cohort, the UK will focus on fashion and beauty creators while Brazil will combine creators from the food, beauty, fashion and decor categories.”

Initially launched in April last year, Pinterest’s Creator Fund is designed to help support Pinterest creators in building a presence on the platform, and monetizing their Pin efforts, in order, ideally, to keep them posting more often

As with all platforms, Pinterest is working to keep its top talent active, which in turn, keeps more users coming back. And while Pinterest doesn’t have the overall reach or appeal of some other apps, there are unique benefits for specific Pin creators, with the additional funding and support providing more impetus for them to keep pinning, and keep building their presence in the app.

In addition to the expansion of its Creator Fund, Pinterest is also launching a new campaign with creator David Lovric, tying into Pride Month.

“In our new “Somebody needs you” campaign, Pinterest creator David Lovric shows a fellow Pinner that boys can wear makeup too. Through makeup how-to’s, David’s content inspires Pinners to explore their authentic selves.”

Throughout the month, Pinterest will also highlight LGBTQIA+ creators via its PinTV initiative, which will include creator originals, Shopping Spotlights and more.

“Also, over the next few weeks, when Pinners globally search for terms related to “Pride” on Pinterest, they will see a landing page on Today’s Inspiration with the theme of this year’s campaign, We Belong Here, that will lead them to Pride focused boards and articles on celebrating belonging.”

Pinterest has become an important connective tool for LGBTQIA+ users, while it also now serves as a key hub for increasing understanding and community. For example, searches for “gender identity” in the app have increased 55% year over year, while searches for “lgbt support” are up 4x. Searches for “lgbtqia+ flags” have also seen a steady increase in the app, underlining the role that Pins can play in both facilitating community connection and providing support in various ways.

The focus on LGBTQIA+ creators within its Creator Fund program will help to enhance this focus, and ideally make Pinterest a more welcoming space for all users.